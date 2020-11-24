Trexquant Investment LP Takes $335,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $206,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $525,050.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $104,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $1,145,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $134.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.