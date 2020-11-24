Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,288 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 143,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after buying an additional 39,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF opened at $145.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.22. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $180.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.60.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $4,495,345.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

