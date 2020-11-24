Trexquant Investment LP Takes $347,000 Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,603,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,234,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,839,000 after acquiring an additional 446,019 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 256,261 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 873,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after acquiring an additional 412,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 88,742 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -22.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $71.15.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.