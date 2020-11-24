Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $144.31 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $158.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.