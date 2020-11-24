Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,143 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Duke Realty stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

