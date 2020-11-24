Blair William & Co. IL Has $297,000 Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 73.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,644 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after buying an additional 514,574 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,489,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 435,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 326,196 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

