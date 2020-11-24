Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 269,802 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 417,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,711 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.0% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 524,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,072,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.