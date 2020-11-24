Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 83,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

