Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $282,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,007,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,098.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,192.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,985.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,554.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

