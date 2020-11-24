Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 386.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 203,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

