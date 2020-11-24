Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,612 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 1,224,527 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Umpqua by 10.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,182,000 after buying an additional 1,056,648 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 35.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after buying an additional 684,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 26.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 673,227 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

