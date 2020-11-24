Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 200 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 131,129 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 475,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 426,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.81.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.