New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,627 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of National Oilwell Varco worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.97.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

