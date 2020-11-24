Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 394,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

