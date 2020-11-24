Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 88.7% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 845,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 126,569 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at $2,571,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Separately, MKM Partners cut their target price on Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

