Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 2,650.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 1.17. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

