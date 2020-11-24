Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.90% of Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 69,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF by 137.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDNA opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $68.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.