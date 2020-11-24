Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,042 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Community Bank System worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Community Bank System by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Community Bank System by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Neil E. Fesette sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $139,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,829.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,479 shares of company stock valued at $975,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

