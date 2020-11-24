California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,982 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Valley National Bancorp worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.72.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

