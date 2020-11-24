eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of eHealth worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,013,000 after buying an additional 617,529 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 270,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,066,000.

EHTH stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.32. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

