Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.04% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,122,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 40,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $27.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

