American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

