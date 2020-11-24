J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $152.67 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $189.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.08. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 160.71 and a beta of 0.55.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.