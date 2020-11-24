Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,893 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73.

