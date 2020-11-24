John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMT opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52.

