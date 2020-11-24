First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 404,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 588,945 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Umpqua worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

