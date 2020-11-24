Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,554 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 81,203.4% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,325,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,274,874 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 953.5% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 493,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 446,366 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 951,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,551,000 after purchasing an additional 252,458 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 271.8% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 323,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 176,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

