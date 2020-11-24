Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Entegris by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

