Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.