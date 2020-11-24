LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,389 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,056 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Microsoft by 31.6% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 16,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 131,247 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 487,587 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $102,554,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 33,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,006,411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $211,678,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,588.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average of $204.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.