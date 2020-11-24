Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 237,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 852,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $179,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 16,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 131,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Microsoft stock opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average is $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,588.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

