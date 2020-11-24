Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Mondrian Capital Management LLC

Mondrian Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.8% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.77. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,588.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

