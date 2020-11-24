Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 9,360 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after acquiring an additional 413,623 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after buying an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,447,325,000 after buying an additional 396,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.77. The company has a market cap of $1,588.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

