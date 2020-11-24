Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,137 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 265,956 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 67,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.77. The company has a market cap of $1,588.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

