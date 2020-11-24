Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,679 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $179,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

