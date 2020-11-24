Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,460 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after buying an additional 413,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after buying an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,447,325,000 after buying an additional 396,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,588.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

