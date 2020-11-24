Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $46.75 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,291 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 67,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 237,708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 852,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $179,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Microsoft by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 16,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average is $204.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

