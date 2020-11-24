Mondrian Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.8% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,588.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.