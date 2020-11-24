Bfsg LLC Sells 956 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.77. The company has a market cap of $1,588.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

