ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,781 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,588.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average is $204.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

