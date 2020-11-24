KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 265,956 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 67,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 237,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

