Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 12,223 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 701,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $147,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

