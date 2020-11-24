Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,291 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 67,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 237,708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,997,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 852,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $179,344,000 after buying an additional 18,981 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Microsoft by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 16,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,588.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average of $204.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

