Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 131,247 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 487,587 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $102,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 33,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,006,411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $211,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,048,972 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,046,046,000 after purchasing an additional 267,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,588.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.