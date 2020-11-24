Davis Rea LTD. Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,393 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,588.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average is $204.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

