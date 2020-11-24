Davis Rea LTD. Acquires 3,940 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,393 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,588.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.