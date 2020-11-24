Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,571,309,000 after acquiring an additional 413,623 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,374,000 after acquiring an additional 435,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,447,325,000 after acquiring an additional 396,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.77. The company has a market cap of $1,588.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

