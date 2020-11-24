Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,679 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,981 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $179,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,588.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average is $204.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

