Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,256.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 68,716 shares during the last quarter.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -123.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.85.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $44,258.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,371 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,093 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

