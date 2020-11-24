Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $18,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $167.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $112,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,018 shares in the company, valued at $16,557,137.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,647,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,056 shares of company stock worth $12,232,905 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.